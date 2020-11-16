Newark man admits role in multiple bank robberies

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man admitted robbing five banks between October 2018 and January 2019, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced Nov. 13.

Myron Anderson, 40, of Newark, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark federal court to a superseding information charging him with five counts of bank robbery and two counts of Hobbs Act robbery. The Hobbs Act makes it illegal to obstruct commerce by robbery or extortion.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Anderson admitted robbing a Bank of America in Florham Park on Oct. 1, 2018; a TD Bank in Hackensack on Nov. 13, 2018; a Provident Bank in Bridgewater on Nov. 14, 2018; a Chase Bank in Nanuet, N.Y., on Nov. 15, 2018; and a TD Bank in Franklin on Jan. 14, 2019. In each of the bank robberies, Anderson walked into the banks with a hat pulled down closely over his eyes to shield his face from view and presented the teller with a note demanding money be placed in an envelope. Anderson intimidated the tellers, who, fearing for their safety, complied and handed Anderson money. In each instance, Anderson took evasive actions in traveling to and from the banks so as not to get caught.

Each count of bank robbery in which Anderson is charged carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 25, 2021.