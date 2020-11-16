Felon sentenced to 75 months for possession of firearm, ammo

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man who is a previously convicted felon was sentenced Nov. 13 to 75 months in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition in connection with an incident in which he shot another individual, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Andre Shoulars, 28, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Esther Salas to an indictment charging him with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti imposed the sentence by videoconference.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Nov. 4, 2018, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the victim was in the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Newark, speaking with another individual. Shoulars approached the victim, pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and began firing several shots at the victim. Although the victim was able to run away as Shoulars fired the handgun, the victim was hit in the foot with one .40-caliber bullet fired by Shoulars. The victim was treated at a hospital for the bullet wound.

Newark police officers responded to the scene of the shooting and recovered five .40-caliber shell casings from the street. Officers also recovered videotapes from several surveillance cameras that were stationed in the area of the shooting. These videotapes showed Shoulars walking around in the area just before the shooting, and also showed Shoulars shooting at the victim and then running away.

In addition to the prison term, Martinotti sentenced Shoulars to three years of supervised release.