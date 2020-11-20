$10K Crime Stoppers reward offered in death of man in Ironbound

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding the death of 65-year-old Antonio DeAlmeida, according to a Nov. 16 press release.

On Aug. 6, at approximately 5 p.m., DeAlmeida sustained fatal injuries in the 200 block of Malvern Street in Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood.

The cause and manner of death are pending but authorities are seeking information from anyone who may have observed what happened to DeAlmeida.

Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.