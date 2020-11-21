27-year-old woman shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman, according to a Nov. 20 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Rachel Swisher, 27, of Newark, was fatally shot on West Kinney Street near Halsey Street in the city of Newark at approximately 7:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:49 p.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.