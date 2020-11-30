29-year-old Newark man shot to death

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Newark, according to a Nov. 28 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Friday, Nov. 27, Corey Thompson, 29, of Newark, was fatally shot on the 300 block of Avon Avenue in Newark at approximately 12:54 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:08 p.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.