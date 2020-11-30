NJ Transit police offer reward for help in cold case

NEWARK, NJ — The NJ Transit Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked assault outside Newark Penn Station, according to a recent press release.

On March 6 at approximately 7:20 p.m., a male was attacked as he approached the Raymond Plaza East exit of Newark Penn Station. Video surveillance footage shows the suspect turn and punch the older victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. The victim suffered lacerations to the face and back of his head.

The suspect fled the scene and is believed to have boarded a train bound for Penn Station New York. The suspect is described as a black male, 35 to 45 years old, wearing a black leather three-quarter–length jacket, a yellowish-green T-shirt, black/white winter cap, dark pants with a graphic design on the left leg, and carrying a black backpack at the time of the assault.

Contact New Jersey Transit Police Central Communications at 800-242-0236.