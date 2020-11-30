Newark man sentenced to prison for role in heroin conspiracy

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced Nov. 30 to 12 years in prison for his role as a member of a heroin-trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Raheem Tarry, 34, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty by video conference before U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton to two counts of a third superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and distribution of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Wigenton imposed the sentence by videoconference on Nov. 30.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Tarry and others were members of a drug-trafficking organization that dealt heroin and crack cocaine in and around Newark, specifically at Hayes Street and 14th Avenue in the area of the New Community Corporation housing development. The organization comprises members of the Brick City Brim set of the Bloods street gang.

The investigation revealed that in addition to selling narcotics, members of the organization alerted each other to police and rival gang member or drug dealer presence within NCC; shared narcotics supply, narcotics proceeds and customers; and raised bail money for each other following arrests. Members of the organization have also engaged in violence and been the subject of violence in connection with their narcotics-trafficking activities.

Between March and August 2018, Tarry and 27 other individuals were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base; one individual also was charged with firearms offenses relating to his drug trafficking. On Aug. 20, 2019, a grand jury returned a 22-count third superseding indictment charging Tarry and four other defendants with conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and various other drug and firearms offenses; the alleged leader of the organization also was charged with participating in a continuing criminal enterprise. The charges in the complaint and third superseding indictment remain pending as to several of the defendants and one is charged in a separate indictment. They are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.

In addition to the prison term, Wigenton sentenced Tarry to five years of supervised release.