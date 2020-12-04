Newark man arrested for murdering, dismembering victim

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced Dec. 1 that Angel Velez, 56, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Salustino Santiago, 49, of Newark.

The victim’s dismembered body was found on the 100 block of Chancellor Avenue in the city of Newark on Nov. 20. Velez has been charged with murder and desecration of human remains.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Velez is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.