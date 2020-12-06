Newark man shot to death on Mt. Pleasant Avenue

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Robert Angel Figueroa, 27, of Newark, according to a Dec. 2 press release from the ECPO.

Just before midnight on Dec. 1, Figueroa was shot on the 100 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue in the city of Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:09 a.m. on Dec. 2.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.