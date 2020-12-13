Linden pastor charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Clifford Brower, 57, of Linden, has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child following a joint investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department, according to a Dec. 9 press release from the ECPO.

Brower, a pastor at Blessed Assurance Church in Newark, is alleged to have committed various acts of sexual assault upon a 14-year-old girl on Aug. 5, 2019.

Brower is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will be moving for detention. A hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-753-1130.