Newark man arrested following attempted car burglary

LINDEN, NJ — William Fales, 29, of Newark, was arrested by the Linden Police Department and is facing charges related to a vehicle burglary, according to a Dec. 11 press release.

Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, officers responded to the 400 block of Ainsworth Street after a resident reported that a man was pulling on car door handles. Officers located Fales at the corner of West Elm and Brook streets, and a subsequent investigation identified him as the suspect.

At the time of his arrest, Fales was found to be in possession of several items that were stolen from a separate vehicle burglary on Dec. 3.

Fales was arrested and is charged with third-degree burglary and possession of stolen property, a disorderly persons offense. He was remanded to the Union County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.

Similar incidents throughout the city remain under investigation, and anyone with information about them is urged to contact Detective Michael Cistaro at 908-474-8530 or mcistaro@lpdnj.org.

These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.