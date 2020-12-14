Crime Stoppers reward offered for Newark homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced Dec. 14 that Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of McKayla Perri, 18, of Lyndhurst.

On Dec. 11, Perri was shot on Broad Street near the intersection of 3rd Avenue in Newark. She was transported to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m. on Dec. 12.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.