Leader of drug-trafficking organization pleads guilty

NEWARK, NJ — Keith Herd, 32, of Newark, admitted his role as a member of a heroin-trafficking conspiracy in Newark, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced Dec. 15.

Herd pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton to a third superseding indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Between March and August 2018, Herd and 27 other individuals were charged by complaint with conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base; one individual also was charged with firearms offenses relating to his drug trafficking. On Aug. 20, 2019, a grand jury returned a 22-count third superseding indictment charging Herd and four other defendants with conspiracy to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and various other drug and firearms offenses; Herd was charged with continuing criminal enterprise for his leadership role in the long-term drug conspiracy. The charges in the third superseding indictment remain pending against two defendants; they are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Herd was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that dealt heroin and crack cocaine in and around Newark, specifically around Hayes Street and 14th Avenue in the area of the New Community Corporation community development. The organization comprised members of the Brick City Brim set of the Bloods street gang.

The investigation revealed that in addition to selling drugs, members of the organization alerted each other to police presence and the presence of rival gang members or drug dealers within NCC. The members also shared narcotics supply, narcotics proceeds and customers, and raised bail money for each other following their numerous arrests. Members of the organization have also engaged in violence and been the subjects of violent crime in connection with their narcotics-trafficking activities.

The heroin-trafficking conspiracy count carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine. The drug distribution and possession with intent to distribute count carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Herd’s sentencing is scheduled for April 26.