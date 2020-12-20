Crime Stoppers reward increased to $20K in death of man in Ironbound

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the death of 65-year-old Antonio DeAlmeida has been increased to $20,000 as a result of a pledge of an additional $10,000 donation made by the family, according to a Dec. 18 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Aug. 6, at approximately 5 p.m., DeAlmeida sustained fatal injuries while on the 200 block of Malvern Street in Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood.

The cause and manner of death are pending but authorities are seeking information from anyone who may have observed what happened to DeAlmeida.

Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.