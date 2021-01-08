20-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Kasson L. Brown, 20, of Newark, according to a Jan. 5 press release from the ECPO.

On Jan. 2, Brown was fatally shot on South 9th Street and 14th Avenue in the city of Newark. He was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 2, at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.