Crips gang member sentenced to 100 months in prison

NEWARK, NJ — A member of the New Jersey Grape Street Crips was sentenced Jan. 12 to 100 months in prison for his role in an attempted murder charged as part of a RICO conspiracy, as well as narcotics trafficking, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Sean Hills, aka “Half A Brain,” “Half” and “Rydaman,” 29, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an indictment that charged him with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy and distribution of cocaine.

Since 2015, more than 80 members of the New Jersey Grape Street Crips have been convicted federally in connection with multiple murders, attempted murders, shootings, drug trafficking, firearms charges and witness intimidation as part of a coordinated investigation by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement partners.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Hills is a longtime member of the New Jersey Grape Street Crips and he has the gang’s senior hierarchy tattooed on his face. On Dec. 15, 2012, Hills repeatedly shot Victim-1 near the area of South 14th Street and 14th Avenue, an area that Hills and other gang members were trying to take over as part of their drug-trafficking territory. As part of the sentencing, the court also considered a shooting Hills committed on Feb. 1, 2013, when he shot Victim-2 numerous times. Both victims survived the attacks. Hills was additionally sentenced for separate instances of possession with intent to distribute of cocaine. In addition to the prison term, Arleo sentenced Hills to three years of supervised release.