Newark tax preparer admits to tax fraud

NEWARK, NJ — A Pennsylvania man who worked as a tax preparer in Newark admitted to helping his clients file falsified tax returns that generated larger refunds, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced in a Jan. 20 press release.

Sylvain Dienhoue, 53, of Tobyhanna, Pa., pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton to an indictment charging him with three counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Dienhoue worked as a tax preparer at Cadi’s Multi Services in Newark. He knowingly and willfully aided and assisted in the preparation of 44 fraudulent tax returns on behalf of clients for the tax years 2014 through 2016. Dienhoue used fabricated and inflated figures, including expenses and itemized deductions, in order to generate inflated refunds.

Each count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for May 24.