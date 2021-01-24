Fourth NJ man charged in connection with car theft ring hiding in Irvington

NEWARK, NJ — A fourth man was arrested Jan. 19 for his role in a conspiracy to steal and transport across state lines luxury cars from towns in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Bilal Cureton, 30, of Newark, is charged by amended complaint with conspiring to transport stolen vehicles in interstate commerce.

Malik Baker, Hakeem Smith and Nafique Goodwyn were previously charged by complaint with conspiring to transport stolen vehicles in interstate commerce. Baker and Smith were also previously charged with one count of conspiring to receive stolen vehicles and one count of receiving a stolen vehicle that had crossed state lines after being stolen, and Smith was also previously charged with one count of transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, since July 2019, the defendants and others stole and conspired to steal at least 10 luxury cars from towns in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, and hid those cars at a location in Irvington. Cars were stolen from the following towns: Greenwich in Connecticut; Clifton, Marlton and West Long Branch in New Jersey; and New City, Kensington, Quogue, Orangeburg and Hewlett Bay Park in New York

According to law enforcement, the defendants often used the stolen cars to steal more cars, and, in one instance, they used a Maserati GranTurismo they stole from Manalapan to steal a Range Rover and a Porsche Cayenne in New City, N.Y. When law enforcement attempted to conduct a stop of the Maserati, the Maserati accelerated and crashed head-on into a police vehicle before the suspects fled the scene in another stolen vehicle. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement recovered one of the stolen cars in a shipping container at the port in Newark en route to Ghana.

The cars allegedly stolen by the defendants have an estimated total value of at least $1.5 million.

The charge of conspiracy to transport stolen vehicles is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offenses, whichever is greater.

The charges and allegations contained in the amended complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.