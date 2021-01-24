Bloomfield man indicted for drug, weapons offenses

NEWARK, NJ — A federal grand jury indicted Cedric Lewis, 30, of Bloomfield, for illegally possessing several firearms, including an AM-15 rifle, as well as quantities of crack-cocaine and heroin with the intent to distribute, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced in a Jan. 21 press release.

Lewis is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Lewis was previously charged by complaint in October 2020. He will be arraigned on a date to be determined.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, in September 2020, law enforcement officers began investigating Lewis for his involvement in distributing controlled substances in Newark. They learned about Lewis’ involvement in an incident on Sept. 20, 2020, in which Lewis was in a car in the Newark/Elizabeth area while he possessed 118 jugs containing suspected crack-cocaine, as well as an AM-15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine that contained 30 rounds of .300-caliber ammunition.

On Sept. 25, 2020, law enforcement officers lawfully searched Lewis’ apartment and recovered: one 9-millimeter pistol with an extended magazine; one .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine; drug paraphernalia and a scale; $800 in U.S. currency; one clear plastic bag containing a distribution quantity of suspected crack-cocaine; several bundles of distribution quantities of suspected heroin; and nine suspected Xanax pills.

The narcotics offenses each carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $1 million. The counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm each carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison. The counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime each carry a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, which must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed — and a maximum potential penalty of life in prison. Each firearm count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

The charges and allegations against the defendant are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.