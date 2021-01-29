Newark man struck, killed in hit-and-run incident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal pedestrian incident, according to a Jan. 25 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, Andrew Dixon, 36, of Newark, was struck in the area of Elizabeth Avenue and Earl Street in Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:54 p.m.

The driver did not stop. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.