NJ Transit police arrest suspect in unprovoked cold case assault

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Transit Police have made an arrest in connection with a brutal unprovoked assault from last year after spotting the alleged suspect at a bus stop, according to a Jan. 29 press release from NJ Transit.

On March 6, 2020, a man punched the older victim in the head with a closed fist near the east exit at Newark Penn Station. The victim was knocked unconscious and taken to University Hospital for treatment. The perpetrator fled the scene. In November, the New Jersey Transit Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

On Jan. 23, Officer Eric Singleton noticed a man wearing pants with a unique design that appeared similar to what the assailant had been wearing during the assault last year; the man was waiting at the Market Street bus stop at Newark Penn Station. Singleton detained the suspect, Teddy Johnson, 34, of Newark, who was charged with aggravated assault.

“I commend Officer Singleton for his vigilance in identifying and quickly detaining this suspect,” NJ Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo said. “This arrest, which occurred more than 10 months after an unprovoked attack, demonstrates that our officers are committed to ensuring the safety of the public and to bringing justice to those who are victimized.”