Corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband into correctional facility

NEWARK, NJ — A corrections officer has been charged with smuggling contraband at the Essex County Correctional Facility, located on Doremus Avenue in Newark, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-6b, according to a Feb. 25 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Keith Peterman, 29, of Newark, has been charged with knowingly introducing contraband into the Essex County Correctional Facility, specifically by providing inmates with tobacco products, knowing it is unlawful for inmates to possess such items. The investigation revealed that Peterman did so in exchange for money.

“The introduction of contraband into the Essex County Correctional Facility creates a serious risk. The defendant jeopardized the safety of his colleagues and the inmates entrusted to his care, custody and control,” said Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Perez, who is prosecuting the case.

The investigation, which is active and ongoing, was conducted jointly by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau and the Essex County Correctional Facility Internal Affairs Unit.

Peterman was charged by summons and his first court appearance is scheduled for March 26.

These are accusations; all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.