Authorities investigate fatal shooting of 63-year-old woman in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark resident on Thursday night, March 11, according to a March 12 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

At approximately 8 p.m., Newark police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue. Arriving units located the victim, Debra Derrick, 63, of Newark, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:27 p.m.

This matter is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Task Force at 877-847-7432.