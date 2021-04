NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting, according to an April 6 press release from the ECPO.

On Monday, April 5, Malik Fogler, 45, was fatally shot on the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:05 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.