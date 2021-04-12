Man charged with fatally stabbing his father in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Noah Jennings, 22, of Jersey City, has been arrested and charged with the fatal stabbing of his father, Phillip Jennings, 60, of Newark, according to an April 6 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

It is alleged that Phillips Jennings was stabbed in his second-floor apartment on Oration Street in Newark. The victim was discovered by police on April 2 when they went for a wellness check. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:42 p.m.

Noah Jennings has been charged with one count of murder, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is being handled by the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. The investigation remains active and ongoing.