Sheriff’s Office offers $5,000 reward for info regarding homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of Nazim Cheek, 19, of Newark, according to an April 12 press release.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Cheek was fatally shot in Newark on the 100 block of Isabella Street.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.