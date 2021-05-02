Newark man pleads guilty to gun possession, drug distribution charges

NEWARK, NJ — Kevon Anderson, 25, of Newark, admitted illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced April 27.

Anderson pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden to a superseding information charging him with one count of gun possession by a convicted felon and one count of narcotics trafficking.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Sept. 10, 2019, Anderson was arrested by Newark Police Department officers and found to be in possession of a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun and seven rounds of .38-caliber ammunition. Anderson was also carrying 19 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition, and he had several methamphetamine pills intended for distribution. Anderson had been convicted of a felony in 2018 for resisting arrest.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The narcotics trafficking charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.