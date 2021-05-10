Authorities seek help identifying persons of interest in the murder of grandmother

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara are seeking help from the public identifying two persons of interest wanted in connection with the murder of Debra Derrick, a 63-year-old grandmother who was fatally shot on her front porch in Newark.

At approximately 8 p.m. on March 11, Derrick, along with her grandchildren and other family members, gathered to release balloons celebrating her birthday and the birthday of her late twin sister when gunfire rang out on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue. Derrick was shot and ultimately died from her injuries.

Authorities would like to speak to the two young men in the photographs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.