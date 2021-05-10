Newark Parking Authority employee sentences to prison

NEWARK, NJ — Aughkay L. Green, aka “K-Boogie,” 50, of Newark, was sentenced May 6 to 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of two firearms, and for distributing heroin and cocaine base, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Green, a Newark Parking Authority employee, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden to a three-count indictment.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Jan. 12, 2017, Green sold 25 bricks — later determined to be 38 grams — of heroin to “Individual-1” for $1,200. On March 22, 2017, Green sold Individual-1 48.9 grams of crack cocaine for $2,250. Green was under law enforcement surveillance and observed to be dressed in his Newark Parking Authority uniform.

On April 1, 2017, Green, accompanied by an unidentified male associate, met Individual-1 in Irvington, where Green’s associate provided Individual-1 with a Smith & Wesson Model 21 .44-caliber handgun; a Smith & Wesson Model 15 .38 handgun; and 50 rounds of hollow-point .44-caliber ammunition. Green’s associate received $1,360 from Individual-1, and subsequently provided Green with proceeds from the sale and discussed using these proceeds for the purchase of narcotics.

In addition to the prison term, Hayden sentenced Green to three years of supervised release.