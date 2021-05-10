Newark man sentenced to 110 months in prison for robbery

NEWARK, NJ — Philip Hedgespeth, 45, of Newark, was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison for his role in robbing a barbershop, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced May 6.

Hedgespeth previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to an indictment charging him with one count of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on May 1, 2018, Hedgespeth entered Cache Barbershop in Newark and brandished a firearm at an employee and customer, demanding cash from them. The customer was an off-duty Newark police officer, who attempted to stop Hedgespeth and prevent the robbery. Hedgespeth escaped and jumped into a waiting vehicle. Newark police engaged in a motor vehicle chase with the suspects, which ended when the suspects’ vehicle became disabled on McCarter Highway. Hedgespeth then attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase.

In addition to the prison term, Kugler sentenced Hedgespeth to five years of supervised release.