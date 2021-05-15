Newark drug trafficker sentenced to 20 years in prison

NEWARK, NJ — Keith Herd, 33, of Newark, was sentenced May 12 to 20 years in prison for his role as the leader of a heroin-trafficking conspiracy in Newark, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced May 12.

Herd previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to a third superseding indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin, as well as distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Herd was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that dealt heroin and crack cocaine in and around Newark, specifically around Hayes Street and 14th Avenue in the area of the New Community Corporation development. The organization was composed of members of the Brick City Brim set of the Bloods street gang.

The investigation revealed that, in addition to selling drugs, members of the organization alerted each other to police presence and the presence of rival gang members or drug dealers within NCC. The members also shared narcotics supply, narcotics proceeds and customers, and raised bail money for each other following their numerous arrests. Members of the organization have also engaged in violence and been the subjects of violent crime in connection with their narcotics trafficking activities.

In addition to the prison term, Wigenton sentenced Herd to five years of supervised release.