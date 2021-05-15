Newark man admits to credit card, check fraud

NEWARK, NJ — Qshaun Brown-Guinyard, 27, of Newark, admitted to conspiring to defraud two banks of more than $250,000 using stolen credit cards and blank checks, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced May 13.

Brown-Guinyard pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from August 2018 through January 2020, Brown-Guinyard and his conspirators engaged in a scheme to use stolen credit cards and checks to fraudulently make purchases and withdraw money from two banks, leaving the banks to bear the losses of the scheme. The credit cards were stolen from facilities used by the U.S. Postal Service in Pine Brook and Warren. Because the cards were stolen, they never reached the intended cardholders. After obtaining the stolen cards, Brown-Guinyard and his conspirators used them to make unauthorized purchases at various retail stores and withdraw cash from ATMs in New Jersey and elsewhere.

The blank checks were also stolen from various New Jersey–based post office facilities, and never reached their intended recipients. Once obtained, Brown-Guinyard and his conspirators altered the date, payee and amount of the stolen checks prior to deposit. He and his conspirators would then fraudulently withdraw money at various ATMs from the third-party account holders’ accounts.

Four of Brown-Guinyard’s conspirators — Nasheed Jackson, Alexander Varice, Dashawn Duncan and Allen Varice — pleaded guilty during the past two months to identical informations, and they are due to be sentenced in July and August.

The charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000,000. Sentencing for BRown-Guinyard is scheduled for Sept. 15.