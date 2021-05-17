Belleville man charged with being felon in possession of weapon

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man with a previous felony conviction was arrested May 12 for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced May 13.

Farrakhan Lovett, 24, Belleville, is charged by complaint with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He made his initial appearance May 13 by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor and was detained.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant on a vehicle that Lovett was observed driving in Belleville. They found a Taurus G3 9×19 mm firearm loaded with 18 rounds in a high-capacity magazine. Lovett was previously convicted of felonies in Essex County Superior Court.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon and ammunition carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Honig credited special agents of the ATF, Newark Field Division, under the direction of acting Special Agent in Charge Craig B. Kailimai, and the Belleville Police Department, under the direction of Chief Mark Minichini, with the investigation leading to the charges.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.