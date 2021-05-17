Newark man arrested for having semiautomatic rifle and oxycodone

NEWARK, NJ — Shaquille Hankerson, 30, of Newark, was indicted for possessing a semiautomatic rifle loaded with a high-capacity magazine, several rounds of ammunition and a large quantity of oxycodone, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced May 14.

Hankerson, aka “Jaquil L. Tukes,” is charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Sept. 22, 2020, law enforcement officers were conducting patrol when they observed Hankerson, who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. As the officers approached Hankerson, he jumped up in his seat and began shuffling around the front center area of the vehicle. The officers then observed a prescription pill bottle with no label containing an unknown substance in the front center cup holder. The officers searched the vehicle and recovered the following: one .223-caliber Bushmaster Carbon-15 semiautomatic rifle loaded with a high-capacity magazine that contained 26 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition; one magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition; 317 oxycodone pills; and one bag containing marijuana. The officers also recovered $542.75 from Hankerson.

The narcotics offense carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million. The count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison. The count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, which must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed, and a maximum potential penalty of life in prison. Each firearm count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

The charges and allegations against the defendant are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.