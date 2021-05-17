16-year-old shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jarrod Lawson, of Newark, according to a May 16 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, May 16, Lawson was fatally shot on the 500 block of 15th Avenue in the city of Newark. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.