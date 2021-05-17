Sheriff’s officers arrest three men in Newark for drug crimes

NEWARK, NJ — Three male suspects were arrested by Essex County sheriff’s detectives and charged with multiple drug crimes on the morning of May 16 in Newark’s South Ward, according to a May 16 press release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura stated that plainclothes officers from his department’s Bureau of Narcotics conducted a surveillance operation at the intersection of Van Vechten and Hanford streets, a known drug-trafficking location. Fontoura said the detectives observed three men loitering in the area and that they were approached by three female passersby. Each woman engaged in brief conversations with the suspects, culminating in the men exchanging items for cash.

“Believing they had witnessed narcotics transactions, our officers moved in to further investigate,” Fontoura said. “The three suspects were detained and searched. Terry Lewis, age 27; Anthony Levett, age 24; and Edwin Cooper, age 20, all of Newark, were collectively found to be in possession of 298 heroin-filled glassine envelopes and 83 clear plastic jugs of crack cocaine. The narcotics has a street value of more than $3,500. $181 in alleged drug proceeds was also confiscated.”

Lewis, Levett and Cooper were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public housing complex.

A search of the area for the three female buyers proved negative.

These charges are merely accusations; all defendants are considered innocent until or unless found guilty in a court of law.