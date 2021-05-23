42-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Halee A. Wing, 42, of Millstone, according to a May 19 press release from the ECPO.

On Tuesday, May 18, Wing was shot on the 100 block of Pacific Street in Newark. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.