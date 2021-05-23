Irvington man charged in interstate gun-trafficking conspiracy

NEWARK, NJ — Mark Washington, 57, of Irvington, and two men from South Carolina have been charged with conspiring to illegally sell firearms, including five pistols and one rifle, in and around Essex County, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced May 19.

Torell Brown, 45, and Carter Wilkerson, 21, both of Orangeburg, S.C., and Washington, are each charged by criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to engage in the business of unlicensed firearms dealing. Brown and Washington are each additionally charged with one count of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Brown, Wilkerson and Washington were arrested May 18 and appeared by videoconference on May 19 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer. Brown and Washington were detained; Wilkerson was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from April through May 18, Brown, Wilkerson and Washington were members of a drug-trafficking conspiracy. In furtherance of the conspiracy, Brown and Wilkerson trafficked six firearms and a large quantity of ammunition, with the intent to sell these weapons to at least one New Jersey resident. On May 18, Washington attempted to thwart law enforcement from recovering certain of these firearms.

The count of conspiracy to engage in the business of unlicensed firearms dealing carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaints are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.