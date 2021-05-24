ECPO investigates shooting death of 42-year-old man

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Akram Brown, 42, of Newark, according to a May 20 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, May 19, Brown was shot on Mt. Vernon Place in Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.