31-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Shaquan Breedlove, 31, of Newark, according to a May 20 press release from the ECPO.

At approximately 11:49 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, Breedlove was fatally shot on the 200 block of Seymour Avenue in Newark. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.