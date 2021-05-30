Drug trafficker admits to narcotics, firearms offenses

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man admitted to narcotics distribution and firearm offenses in connection with a drug-trafficking organization, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced May 26.

Ibraaheem Islam, aka “Ish,” 33, of Newark, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden in Newark federal court to a four-count information charging him with: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, in May 2020, as the result of an investigation into narcotics distribution activity occurring in the area of Chadwick Avenue in Newark, law enforcement obtained a warrant for Islam’s arrest, as well as warrants to search two vehicles and one residence associated with Islam. On May 30, 2020, law enforcement executed those warrants and recovered, among other things, a 5.7×28 mm FN Herstal model “FN Five-seveN” pistol, loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition; 194 vials containing cocaine base; and 64 glassine envelopes containing heroin and fentanyl.

Islam admitted that on May 30, 2020, he illegally possessed the FN Herstal pistol, the cocaine base, and the heroin and fentanyl law enforcement seized during the execution of the search warrants. Islam further admitted that he possessed the firearm in furtherance of his distribution of the heroin and fentanyl.

The count of possessing a firearm as a felon carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The two counts of possession with intent to distribute each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. The count of having a firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking activity carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28.