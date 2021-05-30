Juvenile charged in Newark stabbing death

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has identified the man stabbed on Friday, May 21, in the predawn hours, as Jorge Martinez, 55, according to a May 25 press release.

Martinez was stabbed in his apartment on Parker Street. A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The name of the juvenile is not being released at this time because of the age of the juvenile.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.