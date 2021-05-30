Eight men charged for burglaries targeting Asian homeowners

NEWARK, NJ — Eight members of an interstate burglary crew were charged for their roles in a conspiracy that targeted homeowners of Asian descent for residential burglaries, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced May 25.

Rabine Armour, of Easton, Pa.; Kevin Burton, of Newark; Kevin Jackson, of Rahway; Thomas Rodgers, of Newark; James Hurt, of Tobyhanna, Pa.; Sherman Glasco, of Bethlehem, Pa.; Randi Barr, of Irvington; and Terrance Black, of Irvington, are charged by complaint with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Burton is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and conspiring with Keesha Davis, of Elizabeth, to tamper with evidence.

“As alleged in the complaint, these defendants were part of a sophisticated, multistate burglary crew that targeted the homes of business owners of Asian descent, intending to steal the cash proceeds of their businesses, as well as jewelry, foreign currency and other property,” Honig said. “A comprehensive investigation led by our partners at the FBI and aided by the cooperation of local law enforcement revealed the links among over 50 residential burglaries and thereby uncovered this scheme. As a result of this careful investigative work, the defendants now face federal charges for their actions.”

“These defendants allegedly carried out a brazen conspiracy based on stereotype and opportunity,” Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. said. “It is fitting that these arrests come at a time when society is raising awareness regarding crimes against our Asian-American citizens. FBI–Newark appreciates the strong relationship with our law enforcement partners.”

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement officials identified eight members of an interstate burglary crew responsible for more than 50 home burglaries. Armour, Burton and Jackson were arrested in Old Bridge and Barr was arrested in Hazlet during burglaries in progress, according to law enforcement. Searches of Armour’s and Burton’s residences reportedly revealed tens of thousands of dollars in U.S. currency and currency from Asian countries, jewelry, family heirlooms and other valuables that were previously reported stolen by victims. While searching vehicles allegedly used in the commission of burglaries, law enforcement recovered notes containing the home addresses of individuals of Asian descent with derogatory descriptive terms to identify the ethnicity of the homeowners.

A subsequent investigation of the contents of communications obtained from Armour and Burton’s cell phones, in addition to location data associated with crew members’ phone numbers, led law enforcement to identify other conspirators, including Glasco, Hurt, Black and Rodgers. In comparing communications, location information and recovered stolen property with known burglaries matching the methods employed by the burglary crew, law enforcement was able to associate these defendants with numerous residential burglaries of homes owned by individuals of Asian descent.

Law enforcement officials learned that unlawful entry into the homes was often made through unsecured second-floor windows; the victims’ cars were burglarized at their respective places of business in order to ascertain the homeowners’ addresses from the vehicles’ documents; makeshift trackers were placed on victims’ vehicles; the crew looked for indications of occupancy of homes by individuals of Asian descent; and, once inside, the crew sought out cash, jewelry and firearms.

The charge of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the amount of money involved in the offense, whichever is greater.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.