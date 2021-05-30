Newark man charged with possessing firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking crime

NEWARK, NJ — John A. Fuller, 31, of Newark, was charged in connection with possessing a firearm, several rounds of ammunition, as well as controlled substances with the intent to distribute, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced May 24.

Fuller is charged by complaint with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He made his initial appearance May 24 by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III and was detained.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, in August 2020, law officers observed Fuller conduct several narcotics transactions from his residence. On Oct. 3, 2020, law enforcement officers executed search warrants for Fuller’s residence and vehicle and recovered a handgun loaded with an extended magazine containing 31 rounds of ammunition, a box containing additional rounds of ammunition, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, packaging material and $405.

The narcotics offense carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $1 million. The count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison. The count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison — which must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed — and a maximum potential penalty of life in prison. Each firearm count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.