Sheriff’s officers recover more than 300 decks of heroin in narcotics arrest

NEWARK, NJ — A suspect was arraigned June 3 on drug charges following his arrest by Essex County sheriff’s officers as part of a series of ongoing investigations into drug trafficking in Newark’s South Ward, according to a June 3 press release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura said detectives from his department’s Bureau of Narcotics were canvassing the area near South 18th Street when they encountered what they believed to have been an illegal narcotics transaction.

“Members of our department’s BON observed a male suspect, later identified as Deandre Parker, 33, of Newark, pacing quickly” in the 800 block of South 18th Street, Fontoura said. “After a short time, our detectives watched a group of unidentified male and females approach Parker and engage in a brief conversation. Immediately following their short exchange, Parker retrieved a small plastic bag from a fanny pack around his waist and handed it to several of the unidentified suspects. Based off of their training and experience, our detectives immediately recognized that an illegal narcotics transaction had taken place.”

Following the alleged illegal narcotics transaction, Parker made his way to an alleyway, where he took off the fanny pack and placed it on the ground. It was at this point that the team of officers announced their presence and approached Parker.

“Parker was found in possession of over 300 envelopes of CDS heroin, with a street value of over $3,000,” Fontoura said.

Parker was placed under arrest and was later charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of CDS with intent to distribute.

Following the review of their charges, Parker was transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility, where he will be housed while awaiting a hearing.