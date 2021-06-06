Irvington man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Tyzier White, 23, of Irvington, according to a June 1 press release from the ECPO.

On Monday, June 1, White was shot in the area of Campbell Street and University Avenue in Newark. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.