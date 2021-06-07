24-year-old man stabbed to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal stabbing in Newark, according to a June 6 press release from the ECPO.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. on June 5, Newark police officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Responding officers located a male suffering from multiple stab wounds on the sidewalk at this location. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Norman Corlette, 24, of Newark.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.