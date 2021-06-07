35-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred June 5 in Newark, according to a June 6 press release from the ECPO.

At approximately 4:24 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, Newark police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Avenue on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers discovered a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 a.m. The victim has been identified as Marquise Mclamb, 35, of Newark.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.