16-year-old shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Newark on June 10, according to a June 11 press release from the ECPO.

At approximately noon on Thursday, June 10, Newark police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Seymour Avenue on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, a 16-year-old male from Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:46 p.m. The name of the victim is being withheld due to his age.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.