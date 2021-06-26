Essex County man sentenced to 128 months in prison for drug distribution

NEWARK, NJ — Shawn Alexander, 52, of Newark, was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison for possession of heroin with intent to distribute, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced June 24.

Alexander previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to count two of an indictment, charging him with possession of heroin with intent to distribute. McNulty imposed the sentence June 24 in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Jan. 30, 2019, officers of the Newark Police Department arrested Alexander after receiving a tip that Alexander distributed and stored narcotics in the basement of an abandoned house on Lyons Avenue in the city. At his plea hearing on Dec. 19, 2019, Alexander admitted that he had possessed 42 decks of heroin with the intent to distribute them.

In addition to the prison term, McNulty sentenced Alexander to three years of supervised release.